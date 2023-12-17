Jefferson hurt his hip in Sunday's Week 15 game against Miami and is questionable to return.
Jefferson was hurt in the first half and subsequently went to the medical tent for evaluation. New York has since deemed him questionable to return. Jefferson ranks third on the Jets with 6.0 sacks this season.
