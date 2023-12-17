Jefferson (hip) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Miami.
Jefferson suffered a hip injury in the first half and was initially deemed questionable to return. However, he's since been ruled out from returning. Solomon Thomas figures to get more reps in Jefferson's stead.
