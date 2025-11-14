default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Stiggers (hamstring) has returned to action in Thursday night's game versus the Patriots, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Stiggers was briefly sidelined with a hamstring injury prior to halftime, but he was able to make it back out onto the field following the break. The 23-year-old is helping fill the void of Azareye'h Thomas (concussion) in Week 11.

More News