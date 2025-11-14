Jets' Qwan'tez Stiggers: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stiggers (hamstring) has returned to action in Thursday night's game versus the Patriots, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Stiggers was briefly sidelined with a hamstring injury prior to halftime, but he was able to make it back out onto the field following the break. The 23-year-old is helping fill the void of Azareye'h Thomas (concussion) in Week 11.
