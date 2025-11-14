Jets' Qwan'tez Stiggers: Dealing with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stiggers (hamstring) is questionable to return to Thursday night's contest against the Patriots.
Stiggers suffered a hamstring injury in pass coverage late in the second quarter, and his status for the rest of the game is now in question. In his absence, Jarius Monroe is a top candidate to see an increase in workload at cornerback versus New England.
