Jets' Qwan'tez Stiggers: Exits game with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stiggers (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Stiggers was helped off the field by medical staff in the second half, and with the Jets facing a large deficit, he may not return to Sunday's game even if he's cleared to do so. Tre Brown, Keidron Smith and Jordan Clark are slated to see more defensive snaps if Stiggers does not return.
