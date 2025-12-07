Jets' Qwan'tez Stiggers: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stiggers (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Stiggers didn't practice Wednesday while in concussion protocols but was upgraded to a limited participant Thursday before logging a full session Friday. The second-round defensive back has played primarily on special teams, recording eight tackles (four solo) and one fumble recovery through 11 regular-season appearances.
