Stiggers (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Stiggers didn't practice Wednesday while in concussion protocols but was upgraded to a limited participant Thursday before logging a full session Friday. The second-round defensive back has played primarily on special teams, recording eight tackles (four solo) and one fumble recovery through 11 regular-season appearances.

