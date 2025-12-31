Stiggers (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Stiggers suffered a knee injury this past Sunday against New England and couldn't finish the loss. The extent of the issue isn't clear, but it's certainly not a good sign that he wasn't able to practice in any capacity to begin this week. Should Stiggers be sidelined Sunday against Buffalo, Jordan Clark could absorb most of his cornerback reps.