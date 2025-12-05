Stiggers (concussion) was limited in practice Thursday.

Stiggers didn't practice Wednesday, so his upgrade to a full session Thursday is promising in regard to his potential availability for Sunday's matchup against Miami. Head coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that Stiggers is expected to suit up in that contest, per Dennis Waszak Jr. of The Associated Press, but he'll need to clear concussion protocol (if he hasn't done so already) in order to do so. Stiggers has played primarily on special teams this season.