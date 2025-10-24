default-cbs-image
Stiggers (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

A hip injury prevented Stiggers from playing against Carolina in Week 7, but his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he is on track to return against Cincinnati on Sunday. Stiggers has five tackles (three solo) over six regular-season games will playing exclusively on special teams.

