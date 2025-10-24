Jets' Qwan'tez Stiggers: Past hip issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stiggers (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
A hip injury prevented Stiggers from playing against Carolina in Week 7, but his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he is on track to return against Cincinnati on Sunday. Stiggers has five tackles (three solo) over six regular-season games will playing exclusively on special teams.
More News
-
Jets' Qwan'tez Stiggers: Inactive in Week 7•
-
Jets' Qwan'tez Stiggers: Looks unlikely for Week 7•
-
Jets' Qwan'tez Stiggers: Drawing first career start•
-
Jets' Qwan'tez Stiggers: Not listed on injury report•
-
Jets' Qwan'tez Stiggers: Won't play Sunday vs. Fins•
-
Jets' Qwan'tez Stiggers: New York snatches at end of Round 5•