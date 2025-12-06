default-cbs-image
Stiggers (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Stiggers ended the week strong with a full practice Friday, though he'll have need to pass an assessment from an independent neurologist in order to be cleared to play in Sunday's game. The second-round cornerback has accumulated eight tackles (four solo) and one fumble recovery through 11 regular-seasons while contributing mostly on special teams.

