Jets' Qwan'tez Stiggers: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Stiggers (knee) is ruled out for the team's season finale against the Bills on Sunday.
Stiggers will miss Sunday's season finale due to the knee injury he suffered versus the Patriots in Week 17, bringing his 2025 campaign to an end with 27 tackles (17 solo), three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries across 15 regular-season appearance. The 2024 fifth-round pick will stand to spend the coming offseason competing to earn a role in New York's cornerback rotation for the 2026 campaign.
