Cobb appears likely to enter the season with a top-three role, while Mecole Hardman figures to start off as a backup and gadget player, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

It looked like a depth/familiarity signing when Cobb followed Aaron Rodgers to New York this spring, but the Jets' WR room ended up less crowded than expected following Corey Davis' August retirement and Hardman's apparent failure to take a step forward with his new team. Cobb is left as the probable No. 3 receiver behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard (shoulder) heading into a Week 1 home game against the Bills on Mon., Sept. 11.