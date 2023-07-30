Cobb (ankle) was activated off the active/PUP list and returned to practice Sunday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets are still without Garrett Wilson (ankle), but they did get Cobb and Allen Lazard (undisclosed) back at practice Sunday. The veteran Cobb was still recovering from offseason ankle surgery at the beginning of training camp, but as expected, he's back on the practice field ahead of preseason action and should be 100 percent by the start of the regular season. While Cobb has a legendary history with Aaron Rodgers, the wideout may have a difficult time seeing regular targets behind Wilson, Lazard, Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman, who all have higher cap hits than Cobb in 2023.