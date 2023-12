Cobb didn't catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins.

Cobb was the intended target on the first of Trevor Siemian's two second-half interceptions, though the veteran wide receiver couldn't do anything about Siemian's egregious overthrow on the play. New York's offense looked markedly worse with Siemian under center than it has for most of the season with Zach Wilson (concussion), whom Siemian replaced in the second quarter.