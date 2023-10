Cobb didn't catch any of his three targets but scored a two-point conversion in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

After Breece Hall's eight-yard rushing touchdown gave New York its first lead at 18-14 with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, Cobb helped the Jets stretch their advantage to six points by catching a two-point conversion over the middle on an extended play. With just three catches on the season, Cobb remains off the fantasy radar.