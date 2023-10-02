Cobb caught two of four targets for eight yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Cobb's four targets matched his total from his first three games with the Jets. With just three catches for 20 yards on the season, Cobb's a fantasy non-entity despite getting the third-most playing time among New York's wide receivers behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.
