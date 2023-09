Cobb caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Cobb finally made his first catch as a member of the Jets after going two games without a target. He then had a chance to be the hero on the game's final play as Zach Wilson's Hail Mary throw deflected right in Cobb's direction, but Cobb had the ball clank off his arm rather than turn into a game-winning, 54-yard touchdown.