Cobb (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday in Las Vegas.

After being active for each of the Jets' first six games of the season, Cobb sat out Week 8 due to a shoulder injury and now has been a healthy scratch in back-to-back contests. With Jason Brownlee (coach's decision) also sitting out, Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles and Malik Taylor will be the options at wide receiver for quarterback Zach Wilson.