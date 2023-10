Cobb (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Coming out of the Jets' Week 7 bye, Cobb didn't practice Wednesday, but then logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday before heading into the weekend listed as questionable. Now that it has been confirmed that the veteran slot man will be unavailable Sunday, Xavier Gipson is a candidate to see added Week 8 WR opportunities behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, with Jason Brownlee and Malik Taylor also mixing in.