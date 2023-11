Cobb (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cobb was inactive for the Jets' Week 8 win over the Giants, but his return to a full practice Thursday sets the stage for the veteran slot man to be available for Monday night's game against the Chargers. However, with just three catches for 20 yards on 12 targets through six games this season, Cobb is off the fantasy lineup radar.