Cobb appears likely to enter the season with a top-three role at receiver, while Mecole Hardman is expected to begin the campaign as a backup and gadget player, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Cobb was initially projected to be a depth signing when he followed Aaron Rodgers to New York this spring, but the Jets receiver room ended up less crowded than expected following Corey Davis' recent retirement and Hardman's apparent failure to take a step forward with his new team. As a result, Cobb is left as the probable No. 3 receiver behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard (shoulder) heading into a Week 1 home game against the Bills on Sept. 11.