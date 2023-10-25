Cobb missed Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder issue, but he's expected to return to the field Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cobb presumably sustained the injury in the team's Week 6 victory over the Eagles prior to the Jets' Week 7 bye. If he does in fact return to practice Thursday, the veteran pass catcher should be in good shape to play Sunday against the Giants. Despite playing at least 35 percent of the Jets' snaps on offense in each of the team's first six games, Cobb has recorded just three receptions for 20 yards on 12 targets.