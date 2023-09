Cobb didn't catch his only target in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Cobb followed Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay to New York in the offseason, but the longtime teammates won't get a chance to play together in 2023, as Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles on the Jets' first drive. Cobb should continue to fill a depth role for New York's Zach Wilson-led offense in Week 2 against one of Cobb's other former teams, the Cowboys.