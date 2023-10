Cobb (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cobb didn't practice Wednesday coming out of the Jets' Week 7 bye, then logged limited participation in practices Thursday and Friday. If the veteran slot receiver sits Sunday, rookies Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee would be the top candidates for additional snaps with New York having traded wide receiver Mecole Hardman to Kansas City last week.