Cobb (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, the veteran wideout logged a limited practice session Thursday after recording a DNP on Wednesday. Cobb has recorded only three receptions for 20 yards this season, despite playing on 49 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps. The 33-year-old now appears to be trending in the right direction to play in this Sunday's contest against the Giants.