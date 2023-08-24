Cobb had already been seeing significant targets in practice, and his role is set to increase even more with fellow wide receiver Corey Davis stepping away from football, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Cobb's firmly locked in as a top-four receiver for the Jets, along with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Mecole Hardman. Rosenblatt notes that Cobb's usage had been trending up even before Davis' announcement, as Cobb has been getting snaps in the slot over Hardman recently. Cobb's precise route running and chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers should allow him to carve out a prominent role, though the speedier Hardman should also see plenty of playing time out of the slot.