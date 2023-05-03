The Jets officially signed Cobb (ankle) to a one-year contract Wednesday, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.
Aaron Rodgers now has a pair of familiar faces in New York's receiving corps in the form of Cobb and Allen Lazard as the quarterback makes his transition from Green Bay. The 12-year pro thus will reunite with Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, coming off a 2022 campaign in which Cobb put together a 34-417-1 line on 50 targets in 13 games. Cobb currently is in recovery mode from offseason ankle surgery, but his experience with Rodgers should allow him to hit the ground running once he's back to full health.
