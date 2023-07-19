Cobb (ankle) is on the PUP list for the start of training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cobb had offseason surgery in March, two months before finalizing a contract to follow Aaron Rodgers to New York. The veteran slot receiver still has seven weeks to get ready before the start of the regular season and will celebrate his 33rd birthday in the meantime. Once he's ready to practice, Cobb might find himself only fourth or fifth on the depth chart, as the Jets currently roster four WRs scheduled for larger cap hits this year (Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman).