Robinson was arrested in December following a traffic stop in Morris County, N.J., Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Robinson was pulled over for driving carelessly when the police found marijuana-laced candy in his car. The Jets have no comment on the legal matter at this time. Robinson saw a major drop in reps once he was traded from the 49ers to the Jets in October, logging two tackles across six games in New York. The 24-year-old, who has had a troubled legal history, is under contract through the 2019 season, but this latest offense could hurt his chances of returning to the team.

