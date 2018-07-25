Jets' Rashard Robinson: Receives four-game suspension
Robinson has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for a violation of the league's policy on substances of abuse, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
Robinson was arrested last December on chargers of marijuana possession. This suspension could put him on thin ice with the team, as Robinson wasn't previously considered a lock to make the final roster.
