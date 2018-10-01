Jets' Rashard Robinson: Reinstated from suspension
Robinson (suspension) has been reinstated to the league, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports.
The Jets have one week to decide on Robinson's roster fate. There is some speculation that New York will open up a roster spot for Robinson with the intentions of playing him in the backend of the defense. Even if Robinson is activated to the 53-man roster, don't expect him to come out guns blazing in the early going having already missed a quarter of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...