Robinson (suspension) has been reinstated to the league, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets have one week to decide on Robinson's roster fate. There is some speculation that New York will open up a roster spot for Robinson with the intentions of playing him in the backend of the defense. Even if Robinson is activated to the 53-man roster, don't expect him to come out guns blazing in the early going having already missed a quarter of the season.

