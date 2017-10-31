Robinson was traded to the Jets on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson started the first seven games at cornerback for the 49ers this season, but he was demoted from the starting lineup for Week 8's game against the Eagles. At just 22 year's old, he still has plenty of room to grow as an NFL player, and with Morris Claiborne currently out of practice with a foot injury, Robinson adds some solid depth to the Jets' secondary.