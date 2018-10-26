Matthews is a candidate to earn snaps Sunday in Chicago with Quincy Enunwa (ankle) sidelined and Robby Anderson (ankle) doubtful to play, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.

With the aforementioned duo expected to be out of commission this weekend, the Jets are particularly thin at wideout. Aside from Jermaine Kearse, only Andre Roberts (eight targets) and Deontay Burnett (two) have been on the receiving end of passes from Sam Darnold. Among the rest of the skill positions, Chris Herndon (16), Isaiah Crowell (13) and Eric Tomlinson (10) are the only healthy options that sit in the double-digits in terms of targets. While Matthews has only been with the team since Tuesday, he may be forced to run routes due to the lack of available options. Prior to his release from the Titans last month, he had just three catches (on six targets) for 11 yards. However, Matthews is just two years removed from a 65-945-9 line on 108 targets.