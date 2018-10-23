Jets' Rishard Matthews: Reaches deal with Jets
Matthews agreed to a contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Matthews had been on the market for almost a month after requesting his release from the Titans and took longer than anticipated to find work for a player just two years removed from a 65-catch, nine-touchdown campaign. After working out with the Jets earlier Tuesday, Matthews apparently made a positive impression, as the team acted quickly to bring him onto the 53-man roster. He'll provide immediate relief to a banged-up wideout corps that recently released an injured Terrelle Pryor (groin) and could be without Quincy Enunwa (ankle) for additional games. Matthews will likely report to the team for practice Wednesday and should have enough time to get up to speed with the playbook prior to Sunday's game against the Bears. The 29-year-old could immediately contend for a regular role in three-wideout sets, with Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse representing the only healthy, established options in the receiver ranks.
