Anderson did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed reason, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

His absence was not injury related, so it doesn't look like Anderson is slated to miss this weekend's showdown with the Browns, but his situation is still worth monitoring over the next day or two, as the specifics are still completely unknown. Anderson has had a solid past couple of weeks, reeling in six catches for 154 yards and a touchdown over his last two games.