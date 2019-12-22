Jets' Robby Anderson: Active in Week 16
Anderson (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Anderson missed a practice and was limited in another this week after falling ill, but his condition apparently improved enough over the weekend for the Jets to sign off on him playing. Assuming Anderson isn't limited by the ailment as the game unfolds, he should play more than 80 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps, as has been the case in all but one of his appearances this season.
