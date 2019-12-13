Anderson secured four of six targets for 66 yards and caught a two-point conversion pass in the Jets' 42-21 loss to the Ravens on Thursday.

Anderson was second only to Jamison Crowder in receptions and receiving yardage for the Jets on the night. Even though he failed to notch a touchdown grab for only the second time in the last five games, Anderson did find the end zone on a two-point conversion catch following a fourth-quarter Crowder scoring reception. Anderson will look to boost his numbers back up across the board in a Week 16 battle against the Steelers a week from Sunday.