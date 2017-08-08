Anderson is now the top player on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart after Quincy Enunwa was placed on season-ending injured reserve because of a bulging disk in his neck.

The Jets' wideout depth chart was already one of the worst in the NFL, and the absence of Enunwa only pushes it deeper in the hole. While Anderson's name is at the top of the list, it hardly provides a huge boost in fantasy value, as the Jets' passing game is expected to be one of, if not the, worst units in the league.