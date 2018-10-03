Anderson won't receive a suspension from the league as a result of his two arrests within the past year and a half, an NFL spokesman informed Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

After he was cleared of felony charges back in May, Anderson expressed optimism that he would avoid any discipline from the NFL. Though the league continued to review his May 2017 and January 2018 arrests over the past several months, it ultimately chose not to levy any punishment for Anderson, who apparently satisfied the NFL with his response to the legal troubles. While the specter of a suspension no longer looms over Anderson, his lack of chemistry with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has prevented him from building on his 2017 breakout. Quincy Enunwa has emerged as the clear go-to option for Darnold through four games, with Anderson limited to just eight receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets.