Jets' Robby Anderson: Avoids league discipline
Anderson won't receive a suspension from the league as a result of his two arrests within the past year and a half, an NFL spokesman informed Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
After he was cleared of felony charges back in May, Anderson expressed optimism that he would avoid any discipline from the NFL. Though the league continued to review his May 2017 and January 2018 arrests over the past several months, it ultimately chose not to levy any punishment for Anderson, who apparently satisfied the NFL with his response to the legal troubles. While the specter of a suspension no longer looms over Anderson, his lack of chemistry with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has prevented him from building on his 2017 breakout. Quincy Enunwa has emerged as the clear go-to option for Darnold through four games, with Anderson limited to just eight receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Held to 18 yards Week 4•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Reenters Thursday's game•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Questionable to return to Thursday's contest•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Quiet in Week 2 loss•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Scores to start season•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Still under NFL review•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...