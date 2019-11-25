Jets' Robby Anderson: Big-play ability returns
Anderson caught four of five targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.
Anderson got his mojo back, recording two catches of 30-plus yards and following up the second one with a one-yard touchdown to make it 27-3 in the third quarter. He has a two-game touchdown streak going after finding the end zone only once through the season's first nine games, and Anderson was able to top 80 yards for the third time in this one. Those who held onto him through his early struggles or scooped him up recently should consider deploying Anderson against the winless Bengals in Week 13.
