Anderson caught one of three targets for a six-yard touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Redskins.

Those who went with Anderson in this favorable matchup were bailed out by his second touchdown of the season, but his lack of involvement remains concerning. Anderson has eclipsed 50 yards only twice this season, and this was the fourth time in 10 games that he's managed to secure only one catch.

