Anderson (calf) caught three of seven targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills.

Whether he was limited by a lingering calf injury or simply ineffective, Anderson failed to make much of an impact. The speedy wide receiver relies on chunk gains downfield, making him a volatile fantasy entity prone to massive highs and unimpressive lows. This was certainly a valley, but Anderson will hope to rebound with a peak in Week 2 against the Browns.