Jets' Robby Anderson: Bothered by calf
Anderson is day to day with a calf injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Anderson likely would be held out of the preseason finale even if he were healthy, finishing the exhibition slate with five catches for 92 yards on five targets. With a Week 1 game against Buffalo on the horizon, Anderson's practice availability will be closely monitored in the coming days. He's locked in as the Jets' top deep threat, and possibly Sam Darnold's favorite target overall.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: TE strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Auction draft: Different strokes
There's a mistake many Fantasy auctioneers make, even ones on big fancy Fantasy websites. Dave...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Jackson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jacobs wows
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...