Anderson is day to day with a calf injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Anderson likely would be held out of the preseason finale even if he were healthy, finishing the exhibition slate with five catches for 92 yards on five targets. With a Week 1 game against Buffalo on the horizon, Anderson's practice availability will be closely monitored in the coming days. He's locked in as the Jets' top deep threat, and possibly Sam Darnold's favorite target overall.