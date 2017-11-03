Jets' Robby Anderson: Brings in another touchdown
Anderson hauled in four of five targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 34-21 win over the Bills.
The 24-year-old speedster scored his third touchdown in as many games early in the third quarter, beating double coverage down the right sideline. Anderson has seen no less than five targets in seven straight contests and appears to be solidifying his rapport with quarterback Josh McCown on a weekly basis. He'll look to take advantage of the vulnerable Tampa secondary in Week 10.
