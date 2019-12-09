Anderson caught seven of 11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-21 win over the Dolphins.

Anderson's 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter was his third in the past four games, and he's now topped 100 yards in consecutive games after doing so only once in the first 11. Just as he did last year, Anderson appears to be closing out the season on a high note. He'll face stiffer competition Week 15, with the Jets visiting Baltimore on Thursday.