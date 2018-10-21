Jets' Robby Anderson: Catches just three of 10 targets
Anderson caught three of 10 targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 37-17 loss to Minnesota.
Anderson led the team in targets with Quincy Enunwa (ankle) sidelined, but the lanky speedster failed to replicate Enunwa's chain-moving abilities, and a rough day for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold didn't help matters. Heading into a Week 8 matchup with Chicago, Anderson is yet to catch more than three balls in a game this season and has only exceeded 50 yards once. Still, he's caught a trio of long touchdowns this season and will be an interesting upside play given the Jets' lack of receiver depth around him.
