Anderson caught three of five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts.

Anderson could have had a much bigger day, but he dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball in the end zone. The Jets are starting to open up the playbook more for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, which bodes well for the speedy Anderson's fantasy outlook moving forward. Anderson could also receiver a temporary boost in workload against the Vikings in Week 7, as Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (groin) are both dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position for New York.