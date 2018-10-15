Jets' Robby Anderson: Catches three passes in Week 6
Anderson caught three of five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts.
Anderson could have had a much bigger day, but he dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball in the end zone. The Jets are starting to open up the playbook more for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, which bodes well for the speedy Anderson's fantasy outlook moving forward. Anderson could also receiver a temporary boost in workload against the Vikings in Week 7, as Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (groin) are both dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position for New York.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...