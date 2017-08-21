Jets' Robby Anderson: Catchless in second preseason game
Anderson failed to catch his only target in Saturday's preseason loss to the Lions.
Though it's only the preseason, the Jets offense barely had a pulse Saturday and there was little Anderson could do about it, especially since he only saw one pass sent his way. However, it's worth noting that Josh McCown didn't play as the New York coaching staff decided to let Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty split the game one half a piece. Next week's exhibition should be different for Anderson with McCown back at the helm -- both from a usage and a production standpoint.
