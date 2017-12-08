Jets' Robby Anderson: Cleared for Mile High matchup
Anderson (hamstring) was a full participant at Friday's practice and will play in Sunday's road game against the Broncos, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Anderson tweaked his hamstring during Thursday's practice and was listed as a limited participant, but it turns out the mid-week injury isn't anything serious. He was held out of the end zone for the first time since Week 6 in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs, but he more than made up for it by catching eight passes for 107 yards and adding another seven yards on one carry. Anderson has gotten the best of some good cornerbacks during his hot streak, but Denver's Aqib Talib, Chris Harris and Bradley Roby arguably provide the toughest test to date. The Jets could help Anderson's cause by making a concerted effort to line him up across from Roby on the left side of the offensive formation.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Suffers setback with hamstring•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Surpasses 100 yards receiving in win•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Strikes twice•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Scores on deep play in Week 10 loss•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Brings in another touchdown•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...