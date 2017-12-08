Anderson (hamstring) was a full participant at Friday's practice and will play in Sunday's road game against the Broncos, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Anderson tweaked his hamstring during Thursday's practice and was listed as a limited participant, but it turns out the mid-week injury isn't anything serious. He was held out of the end zone for the first time since Week 6 in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs, but he more than made up for it by catching eight passes for 107 yards and adding another seven yards on one carry. Anderson has gotten the best of some good cornerbacks during his hot streak, but Denver's Aqib Talib, Chris Harris and Bradley Roby arguably provide the toughest test to date. The Jets could help Anderson's cause by making a concerted effort to line him up across from Roby on the left side of the offensive formation.