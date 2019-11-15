Anderson (shoulder/back) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington after practicing fully Friday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

While Anderson's playing status is no longer in doubt, his Week 11 fantasy utility is debatable. The speedy wideout maintains a degree of big-play upside, but he's been a hit-or-miss option of late and is coming off a quiet effort in Week 10's win over the Giants, in which he caught just one of his three targets for 11 yards, despite logging action on 54 of the Jets' 65 offensive snaps.